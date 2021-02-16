Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents rescue 2 from Salinity Canal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants after struggling to swim in the Salinity Canal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Sunday around 4 p.m. Agents said they saw a man and a woman enter the canal near County 17 1/2 Street.

As they struggled in the water, agents responded to the scene and threw a water rescue disc to pull the woman out while the man got out of the current on his own.

The 22 and 23-year-old Cuban nationals appeared to be in good health. Agents transported the individuals to the station for further processing.

Immigration / News / Yuma County

