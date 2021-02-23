COVID saliva testing available at AWC this weekend

Top Stories

Registration available now - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County and Arizona State University partner up once again for a COVID testing event this Saturday, February 27, from 10 am to 2 pm at Arizona Western College's parking lot.

All COVID guidelines will be enforced at the testing site.

Anyone taking the COVID saliva test must not eat or drink anything at least 30 minutes before your appointment, says Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez.

Gomez explains that testing is still critical even if you do not have any symptoms. Saliva testing is less invasive yet just as accurate as nasal testing.

Results are usually available within 24 hours.

Pre-registration at ASU Biodesign Institute website is required. To register, participants must enter agency code: SALIVATEST.

AWC is located at 2020 S Ave 8 E, Yuma, AZ 85365.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with Gomez about COVID testing and when the county hopes to move on to the next vaccination phase.