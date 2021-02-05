Border Patrol agents rescue 2 men lost in mountains

Top Stories

Agents say both men are from Mexico

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescued two men who got lost in the mountains near Ocotillo on Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it received a call from the El Centro dispatch close to 5 a.m. regarding a distress call from a man who illegally entered the U.S.

The man claimed he and his partner were lost and that his partner injured his leg. With GPS coordinates from the call and assistance from a small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) unit, agents found both men.

Both men appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

Agents said both men were from Mexico and were sent back after being screened.