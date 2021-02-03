Local dispensary starts selling recreational marijuana
Jamestown Center Yuma Dispensary currently accepts online orders and cash only
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jamestown Center Yuma Dispensary (JCYD) is now serving recreational customers.
Two weeks ago, the Arizona Department of Health Services approved a recreational sale of marijuana license for JCYD in Yuma County.
With the passing of the voter-approved initiative, anyone older than 21 years of age can use and cultivate marijuana.
On Tuesday, JCYD said they are open for business and are only accepting online orders in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
To place an order simply create an account at Jamestownyuma.com. JCYD is opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
