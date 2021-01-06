Arizona objection stops electoral vote count

Top Stories

Rep. Paul Gosar raises issue and brings halt to symbolic vote - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.) brought an abrupt halt to the symbolic Congressional electoral vote count Wednesday with an objection.

Gosar, a staunch Trump supporter, has long challenged the November 3rd General Election results. He raised a number of unverified allegations about the voting process on social media, and lead a number of protests against the ballot counting process in Maricopa County.

Wednesday, he joined forces with Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-Texas), to derail Congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The objection led the House and Senate to separate for debate.

A short time later, the debate came to an abrupt halt when pro-Trump demonstrators descended on the Capitol. Most migrated from a rally hosted by President Donald Trump.

Trump did not join the protest. He returned to the White House after the rally.

News 11's Arlette Yousif was to meet with Rep. Raúl Grijalva regarding the vote count. However, the meeting has been canceled as a result of the protest. Rep. Grijalva's Communications Director Geoffrey Nolan says that Rep. Grijalva is "safe and secure."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Arizona), also tweeted "I am safe."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Arizona), also tweeted "I am safe."