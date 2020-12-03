Local businesses continue to recover under the shadow of a shutdown

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From full-on shutdowns to a significant drop in foot traffic, businesses in downtown Yuma are doing everything they can to stay afloat.

As our area sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, business owners are wondering if they might have to close shop again.

Just recently, eight of Arizona's hospitals sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Health Services requesting enhanced mitigation efforts be put in place in the next 72 hours to last for at least 30 days.

This as researchers at the University of Arizona sent a recommendation to the state health department, suggesting a three-week stay-at-home order.

Serena Koogle, the owner of Rebel and Rove, understands but admits that's hard to hear.

“I have less fear going into something like that again if that happens. I'm hoping it doesn't. I hope that everybody will do what they need to do to keep the community safe, but should it happen, we do have an online store that we can push merchandise through. And also, a curbside pickup was a really big thing during that time,” Koogle explained.

Despite the pandemic, Koogle says she’s found ways to sell items in the age of social distancing.

“I will say the one positive that has come out of this whole year is, we got an online store which we didn't have before,” she said.

In his latest press conference this week, Governor Doug Ducey said metrics continue to head in the wrong direction but dismissed the idea of a statewide shutdown or curfew.

Ducey, instead, leaving the responsibility on Arizonans to focus on accountability and enforcing the rules currently in place.

“what we're putting forward here is exactly what we did when we were at our time of maximum challenge in the state of Arizona if you remember, in the last two weeks of June, and the first two weeks of July,” Gov. Ducey said.

As I was downtown speaking with businesses, I found out that its not just the pandemic that is taking a toll on these business owners.

A portion of Main Street has been closed off due to construction and it’s not expected to re-open until early next year.

According to one owner, this has deterred customers from going into businesses that are inside the closed-off section.

Back at Rebel and Rove, Koogle tells me, she did not receive any monetary assistance from the state but thanks the community for continuing to shop and support homegrown businesses during this period of not knowing what will happen next.

“Don't hesitate to call your local business owners who have a business maybe that you normally shop at or are interested in shopping and most of us are more than willing to work out, private shopping times for you. If you don't feel like you want to be around a crowd, we can virtually shop with you via, you know, smartphones are an amazing thing,” Koogle added.

We have a new way to track which businesses are open -