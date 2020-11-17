YCSO: Change of address for level 2 sex offender in Yuma

Top Stories

Sex offender changes his address after 6 months again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A level 2 sex offender moves to another home in Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said Arturo Corral, 48, now lives at the 900 block of S. Myrtle Avenue in Yuma.

He is 6'1, weighs 320 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Corral is not currently wanted by YCSO.

On March 1, 2004, Corral did not contest to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child out of San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, Calif.

Sources say the victim was a 15-year-old who was known to him.

Corral was sentenced to a month in jail followed by five years of probation.

Corral is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.