Campaign signs targeted across Yuma County

Multiple reports of sign thefts in recent weeks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sign of the times. Political signs now cropping up on street corners and in people's yards. But political passions are making some yard signs a target.

Just last week, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to two separate reports of sign thefts. In one case, witnesses claim to have caught the culprit red-handed.

Deputies gave her a ticket for her troubles. However, someone could face up to four-months in jail if caught tampering with political signage.

Per Arizona Revised Statue 16-1019.A, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization.

Delina DiSanto, Democratic candidate for Arizona's 4th Congressional district, is troubled by the trend. She said, this past week, she's noticed almost 70% of her campaign signs missing. DiSanto says the issue extends across her entire district.

DiSanto blames the wind for some of the missing signage. However, she says in some cases she's discovered signs literally cut from their stands.

Vandals have targeted campaign signs for candidates from both parties.

DiSanto says signs provide important name recognition as voters prepare to cast their ballots. She also says they represent a substantial investment in time, manpower, and campaign funds, especially for a grass roots campaign like hers.

State Senator Lisa Otondo took to Facebook to call on the community to respect all political signage, even her opponent's.

To all my FB friends and foes, I DO NOT condone the destruction of property. Please DO NOT destroy any opponents’ signs,... Posted by Lisa A. Otondo on Monday, September 21, 2020

Voters head to the polls on November 3rd. That's exactly six weeks away.