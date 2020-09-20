Update: Suspects identified in stealing political campaign signs

Yuma County

Yuma County Sheriff's Office have found the suspects going around stealing campaign signs off property

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four juveniles have been identified and charged for theft of campaign signs.

On early Wednesday morning, home video surveillance in the Mesa Del Sol area captured a subject exiting the rear passenger door of a light colored SUV.

Shortly after exiting the vehicle, the obscure subject trespassed onto a residence and stole a Trump campaign sign from the yard. After taking the sign, the subject is seen getting into the rear passenger door, and the vehicle speeds away.

[Related: YCSO looking for Trump campaign sign stealer]

Back on Friday, the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip identifying the possible suspects who have actually stolen multiple political campaign signs in the Mesa del Sol area.

The four suspects were identified as female juveniles, all 17 years of age. All four suspects were contacted and eventually admitted to stealing the campaign signs.

All four will have charges submitted to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for review.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for all the assistance in identifying the suspects involved in both this case and a previous case also involving the theft of political signs.

[Related: Woman cited for campaign sign theft in Yuma]