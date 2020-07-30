Skip to Content
today at 9:11 pm
Published 9:09 pm

Ducey declines to support unemployment increase in Arizona

Governor instead pushes Congress to pay the bill

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) declined to support an increase in the state's unemployment payments, instead urging the federal government to renew payments for those left out of work by coronavirus.

Ducey was asked about the increasing the state's jobless benefits Thursday, during his weekly coronavirus briefing. Gov. Ducey said "this is on Congress."

Arizona's weekly unemployment payment maxes out at $240. It's the second-lowest in the nation above only Mississippi.

The federal government has been providing $600 weekly supplements under the CARES act. Those payments expired Friday.

