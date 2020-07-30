Live Now: Gov. Doug Ducey provides weekly coronavirus update
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.
The briefing comes on the same day state health officials reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths. Although nearly half of the new casualties are the result of death certificate reviews. Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state.
In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.
In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.
