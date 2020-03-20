Missing 5-year-old found dead in Mexicali

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The body of Abraham Martinez Vazquez was found Thursday in a vacant home in Mexicali.

El Imparcial reported the five-year-old's body was found inside a bathroom of a vandalized house in the Parejas de Oriente neighborhood.

Police said the boy had several bruises to his body.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday after the mother reported the boy's disappearance around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reports said dozens of neighbors crowded into the perimeter established by the police, closed with red and yellow ribbons several streets away from the place where the body was found.

According to police, witnesses who were at the site said Abraham was beaten by his stepfather, whom they know as "El Fashion" in this area.

No arrests have been made.

El Imparcial said the mother and stepfather were taken to the State Attorney General's Office to make their statement.