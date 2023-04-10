San Luis chosen as funding recipient to strengthen community

Rep. Grijalva announced border communities San Luis and Douglas as USDOT Thriving Communities funding recipients

TUCSCON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) announced Douglas and San Luis as U.S. Department of Transportation funding recipients for the Thriving Communities program that strengthens communities.

According to the press release, the program provides two years of no-cost intensive technical assistance to communities in need to help identify, develop, and deliver transportation projects.

The Biden administration announced $21.15 million to help 64 communities that include both San Luis and Douglas.

Both communities were chosen as “Networked Communities” or communities near ports, airports, freights, and rail facilities with specific technical assistance needed.

The program will help the selected communities get technical assistance for a variety of tasks.

“For communities to be competitive for federal resources, it’s critical that we equip them with the tools, knowledge and capacity to apply for them,” said Rep. Grijalva. “As Douglas and San Luis seek to apply for additional federal funds for projects to improve their communities, my office is ready to assist.”