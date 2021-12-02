Arizona abortions could end with Supreme Court decision

Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade continues, may affect state

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Abortions in Arizona could become illegal overnight if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision in a case that said a woman has a constitutional right to end her pregnancy without government interference.

That's because an Arizona law targeting providers that predates the Roe v. Wade decision could be enforced.

The high court on Wednesday considered a case challenging a new Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks and signaled it will allow new restrictions and possibly overturn Roe.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey says he hopes the high court does just that even if it means overturning decades of precedent. Abortion rights advocates worry women will seek unsafe abortion care.