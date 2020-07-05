Virus fear prompts Mexican town to block road from US border

State & Regional News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of the town of Sonoyta, across from Lukeville Arizona, briefly blocked the main road leading south from the U.S. border over fears of coronavirus outbreaks.

Arizona has seen a major upsurge in infections, and there were worries about intensified contagion during the July 4 weekend.

The mayor of Sonoyta, José Ramos Arzate, issued a statement Saturday, "inviting U.S. tourists not to visit Mexico."

Local residents organized to block the road with their cars on the Mexican side Saturday. The road is the quickest route to the seaside resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.

Ramos Arzate wrote that people from the United States should only be allowed in “for essential activities, and for that reason, the checkpoint and inspection point a few meters from the Sonoyta-Lukeville AZ crossing will continue operating.”

Mexico and the United States agreed previously to limit border crossings to essential activities, but up until this week, that had mainly been enforced for people entering the United States, not the other way.

Residents of Sonoyta demanded health checks on incoming visitors, better health care facilities and broader testing.