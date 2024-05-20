SPECIAL REPORT: The Disappearance of Diana Rose Alejandre

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the quiet community of Winterhaven, the mystery of Diana Rose Alejandre's disappearance still lingers.



The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Diana Rose after she went missing without a trace more than four years ago.



“During her disappearance, multiple efforts were made in order to attempt to locate her. Despite all those efforts, Diana still remains missing,” said Miguel Verdugo, an investigator with the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

Diana Rose was officially reported missing on June 30, 2020, and she had no contact with her family since April 2020.



It's believed that she was last seen in May 2020 at her residence in Winterhaven where she was living with her then-girlfriend.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said that she left all of her personal belongings behind including her cell phone and purse.

“During the first initial report, there was a report made as far as Diana having issues with her partner - as far as domestic issues, but nothing that led as far as kidnapping,” confirmed Investigator Verdugo.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said that Diana was known to travel between Winterhaven, Yuma, and Mexico.



In October 2020, family and friends led a search effort for Diana Rose in Winterhaven but no leads came of it.



“If she is out there, hopefully somebody runs up to her or she gets in contact with any law enforcement agency or somebody that can put out a word as far as her location and her whereabouts,” said Investigator Verdugo.



Diana Rose is described as having a height of 5'3", weighing around 250 pounds, and having light brown or blonde hair.



She is 36 years old and has various tattoos on her body.



If you have any information concerning this case, you're urged to contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).



You may also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Watch the full special report on Wednesday, May 22, on News 11.