Family, community conduct search for missing Winterhaven woman

WINTERHAVEN, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Diana Gonzalez, a mother of five is still missing after disappearing back in May.

On Saturday, family and people wanting to assist are hoping their trek on foot brings more answers or even better, bringing Diana back home.

Relatives say she was living with her girlfriend, Danielle 'Dani' Meeden at the home they shared.

Today, I spoke with Diana's mother, Donna Gonzalez.

“I know my daughter is strong, she’s a strong woman. I just miss her so much.”

The search is on for the missing woman Diana Gonzalez.

More than six months after her disappearance, family and members of the community came out in hopes of finding the mother.

Melissa Chapas is a Winterhaven resident that we ran into during the search.

“She does have children. I'm aware of. And I hope that this family can find some closure,” Chapas explained.

In the past, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) has been in contact with Meeden for questioning, but family and those who know her say she's laying low.

Meanwhile, Diana's mother is hoping that law enforcement will dig deeper into her daughter’s case.









“I don't think the people here, I don't think they're doing their job right. I really don’t. If something really did do something to my daughter, they could have prevented that the first time they took Dani in for that charge on my daughter,” Gonzalez said.

That charge happened to be attempted murder.

Although the Imperial County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Diana, the family thinks they aren't doing enough.

“My daughter would be here right now. But they let her [Dani] out. They let her out on all kinds of things and I don't know why,” Diana's mother said.

As today’s search ends, hope will not be lost.

“I just want my baby, I really want my baby back,” Gonzalez said emotionally.

“My heart goes out to this family searching for this young lady, you know, I live on the reservation and I know it's a very rural area. And I just really want to encourage everybody all our tribal members, anybody that can help this family find peace or information about this young lady,” Chapas said.

For more information, visit the Facebook group.

Anyone who may have information about Diana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 442-265-2105 and reference case #2006-1642.