SPECIAL REPORT: The battle against bullying

MGN
By
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:42 PM

Jessica McClain takes a deeper dive in a special report on bullying and how victims and school officials are pulling together to combat the problem

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bullying and various levels of physical assault are becoming a serious problem in schools nationwide.

A local father shared a video of his son getting beat and punched in the head numerous times on the school bus and said the physical bullying happened on several occasions prior to this incident.

"The video shows graphic images of my son getting bullied by a person twice his size and it was very frustrating I was very mad and it was horrible," said George Espinozam father of the boy who was being beaten up on the bus.

Watch the full special report on Wednesday, November 22 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 13 On Your Side and hear firsthand from victims who share their stories.

Article Topic Follows: Special Reports

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

