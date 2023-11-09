SPECIAL REPORT: History Of Cattle Call  

Jailene Aguilera dives into the history of one of the biggest events in Imperial Valley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's one of the most famous events in the Valley that makes the City of Brawley come to life with its week-long festivities leading towards the main rodeo event.

But what is it about Cattle Call that attracts more people to come to Imperial Valley making it the biggest event every year?

It all started in 1957 when Brawley’s Chamber of Commerce decided to host a celebration saluting the cattle and agricultural industry.

That was the year that the first parade and rodeo were born.

The city then realized that they were the talk of the town for hosting an event like no other.

The Chamber then realized that the event needed a name.

A contest was then held to help propose a name for the event.

A woman by the name of Mrs. Rex. Hudson submitted her entry and that was when the name ‘Cattle Call’ got its title.

The rodeo itself has come a long way from the successful professional event it is today.

The week-long festivities bring the community together making it a fun and exciting experience for family and friends with music, food, and entertainment.

The Cattle Call Jamboree kicks off with various events throughout the week, such as the kickoff mega mixer, chili cook-off/rib contest, mariachi night, and the Cattle Call parade.

And it's not only the community in Imperial Valley who come out to enjoy this week-long event.

“We get people from all over southern California, we get people from Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in the past we actually had people from Canada to come visit us for this event,” said CEO Ramiro Urias, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

The city hopes to keep its traditions alive over the years, it seems to continue to be a fan favorite and the talk of the town event of the year.