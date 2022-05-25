Skip to Content
Special Reports
By
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:50 PM

SPECIAL REPORT: What the current water shortage means for Yuma’s water

Melissa Zaremba/ KYMA News 11

News 11 Reporter Melissa Zaremba investigates how the drought is having a huge impact on our local water resources and what this means for the Desert Southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is currently in its 27th year of a long-term drought so saving any drop of water is becoming even more valuable.

With the extensive drought conditions we are seeing water levels lower than ever before. 

Sometimes the process can be challenging.

“What gets tricky is adjustments that have to happen due to changes that is needed for produce, or changes in weather, you know if we get a rainstorm or something like that we have to work along the system in order to kinda move water around to make sure we are doing it in the most effective and efficient manner without wasting any water,” said Deputy Area Manager for Reclamation of Yuma Area Office Carrie Scott. 

Drought is having a huge impact on our local water resources and what this means for the Desert Southwest. 

Tune in tomorrow night at 5 p.m. on News 11 for an exclusive report on our current water shortage. 

Special Reports
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content