SPECIAL REPORT: What the current water shortage means for Yuma’s water

News 11 Reporter Melissa Zaremba investigates how the drought is having a huge impact on our local water resources and what this means for the Desert Southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is currently in its 27th year of a long-term drought so saving any drop of water is becoming even more valuable.

With the extensive drought conditions we are seeing water levels lower than ever before.

Sometimes the process can be challenging.

“What gets tricky is adjustments that have to happen due to changes that is needed for produce, or changes in weather, you know if we get a rainstorm or something like that we have to work along the system in order to kinda move water around to make sure we are doing it in the most effective and efficient manner without wasting any water,” said Deputy Area Manager for Reclamation of Yuma Area Office Carrie Scott.

Drought is having a huge impact on our local water resources and what this means for the Desert Southwest.

