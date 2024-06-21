Yuma City Council candidate profiles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has three seats for City Council open, City Councilmembers Michael Shelton, Ema Lea Shoop and Chris Morris who is running for re-election.

The five candidates are:

Martin Garcia

Brannick Harris

Mark Martinez

Chris Morris

Karen A. Watts

We are highlighting Brannick Harris and Martin Garcia who both say their experience have lead them to be qualified to be on City Council.

Harris says his education plays a huge factor. He has a Masters in Government and has sat in a couple of boards including Yuma Parks and Rec Commission adding being part of the community like becoming President of the Yuma Rotary has helped him.

Garcia served in the Army and held various amount of positions within the City and his education, Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate in Public Administration.