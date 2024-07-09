Houston deals with Hurricane Beryl aftermath

HOUSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Houston is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl as a massive cleanup effort is underway across southeast Texas.

The storm damaged roofs, including the roof at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. Across the city, wind ripped off roof pannels and pulled trees out of the ground.

At least seven people were killed by the storm in Texas and Louisiana, and crews are working to resore electricity to millions left without power.

Beryl came ashore Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it has since been recalssified to a post-tropical cyclone.