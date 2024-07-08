Skip to Content
John Cena announces his retirement from wrestling

WWE
today at 10:46 AM
Published 11:22 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - John Cena has announced he's retiring from wrestling in 2025.

The 47-year-old wrestler turned actor broke the news during World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) "Money in the Bank" event.

His announcement was met with boos from some in the audience.

Cena said he plans to do between 30 and 40 dates through next year to wrap up his quarter-century-long wrestling career.

The 16-time WWE World Champion is tied with legendary wrestler Ric Flair for the record number of championships.

In his retirement announcement, Cena thanked viewers for "letting me play in the house that you built for so many years."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

