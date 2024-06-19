Southeast Texas affected by coastal flooding

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Coastal flooding affected parts of southeastern Texas on Wednesday, June 19, as a potential tropical cyclone carrying heavy rain churned in the Gulf of Mexico.

Footage taken by @texasbug shows the tide creeping up at Teichman Point in Galveston on Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said the risk for heavy rain, coastal flooding, and gusty winds would persist for the Texas coast and northeastern Mexico through Thursday as Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 hit.

A flood watch, a coastal flood warning, and a wind advisory were all in effect for Galveston into Thursday morning, with a high risk of rip currents also.