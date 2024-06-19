Skip to Content
Juneteenth recognized in all 50 states

today at 5:42 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's time for the nation to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States as Wednesday is "Juneteenth."

In 2021, Congress passed legislation making June 19 a federal holiday. President Joe Biden later signed the bill into law declaring Juneteenth as "National Independence Day."

You can celebrate by attending one of the many "Juneteenth" festivals and events planned around the country in honor of the day.

In Texas, the enslavement of black people ended on June 19, 1865, after more than two centuries of slavery and a bloody civil war. Major General Gordon Granger made the announcement on that day in Galveston.

The Civil War had already been over for weeks, but news traveled slowly back then.

Juneteenth is recognized in all 50 states.

