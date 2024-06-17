Skip to Content
Social media: How news finds Americans

today at 12:28 PM
Published 1:01 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Surgeon General is demanding a warning label on social media apps for the threat it poses to children.

This as half of U.S. sdults say they get their news from social media at least sometimes, and a new study shows Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok all have different ways of delivering you the news.

"It's fast, it's convenient. A lot of the time they're going there for entertainment," said Elisa Shearer, Pew Research Center Senior Researcher.

Most news consumers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X report seeing inaccurate news at least sometimes.

But, those who read or watch news on X and Facebook are most likely to say they see news that seems inaccurate often. That’s according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

"There's sort of like a different level of expectation on these platforms than on the traditional ways that people are getting news because they're not going there for news," Shearer expressed.

Skepticism

The study also found Democrats tend to be more skeptical of information on X, while Republicans are more skeptical of information on Facebook. Skepticism that is healthy, media literacy advocate Erin McNeill says.

"A key question is 'Who's the author?' 'Who made this?' And then a question that follows up is 'Why, what's the purpose?' McNeill spoke.

And younger minds might have an even harder time.

"Just because they know how to use the technology, doesn't mean that they understand the consequences," McNeill remarked.

Legislation is no subsitute for education

On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vikek Murthy is demanding Congress to add a warning label on social media apps for the threat it poses to children.

"Not only have companies not demonstrated that their platforms are not safe for kids, but there's growing evidence of harm. A warning label could help parents understand these risks. Many parents don’t know those risks exist."

Dr. Vikek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

But advocates say legislation is no substitute for education.

"It's not enough, it's never enough. The young people need to have the skills themselves," McNeill further expressed.

