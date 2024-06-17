June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - National Eat Your Vegetables Day falls on June 17 to remind everyone to continue with this part of a healthy diet.

When eating a diet consisting of recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables, it may help the risk of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. It may decrease bone loss and protect against some cancers.

You celebrate by starting your day off by mixing spinach into your eggs for breakfast, enjoying a veggie salad for lunch, and a delicious side of roasted veggies at dinner.