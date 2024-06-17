Skip to Content
Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee home caught on fire

today at 11:34 AM
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Williamson Counry Fire and Rescue in Tennessee posted to Facebook that they responded to a structure fire at 9:42pm Central on Sunday night.

They say upon arrival, their crews found flames coming from the garage. Thankfully, they were able to stop the fire before it spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

The home is that of country music star Carrie Underwood.

In a statement to CBS News, Underwood's spokesperson said, "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

