MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A full double rainbow adorned the purple sky over Maywood, New Jersey, following damaging storms on Friday, June 14.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms across New Jersey on Friday afternoon, with the possibility of pea-sized hail and strong winds.

Video captured by @Sheryle1122 shows a double rainbow in Maywood on Friday.