Death row inmate in Missouri executed

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Missouri death row inmate David Hosier was executed on Tuesday night.

Protesters showed up at the state Capitol on Tuesday to demonstrate against Hosier's execution.

However all of their efforts failed, as Hosier was executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre and pronounced dead at 6:11pm Central.

He was convicted of murdering Angela and Rodney Gilpin at their apartment in Jefferson City in 2009.

Hosier admitted to having a romantic relationship with Angela, but he never admitted that he killed them.