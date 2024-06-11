FDA panel recommends Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted unanimously to endorse a drug from Eli Lilly that could help slow the early progression of the disease.

The medication, called Donanemab, would be the second Alzheimer's drug cleared in the U.S. along with Leqembi from Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai.

Both drugs really had modest results in trials and the jury is still out on how effective these meds are in a real world setting.

Several advisors noted that more data is needed on Donanemab in Black and Hispanic patients, among other groups.

Additionally, there's the risk of side effects. The main ones being brain swelling and bleeding, all of which will have to be monitored.