June 3rd is National Egg Day!

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - How do you like your eggs? This is certainly the day to have it your way as Monday is National Egg Day!

The egg is nutrient-rich, with just one delivering a solid dose of protein and vitamin D.

Nutritionists, however, may differ in opinion as to how many eggs are too many as part of a healthy diet.

Of course, eggs are a staple at the breakfast table, whether fried, boiled, or as an omelette, and eggs serve a role in so many other ways, especially as an essential ingredient in cakes and other baked goods.

