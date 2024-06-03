Skip to Content
National-World

Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial underway

By ,
today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:43 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jury selection began Monday in Delaware in the historic federal gun trial against Hunter Biden.

The son of President Joe Biden is accused of lying about being an active drug user on a government form to obtain a firearm.

He has plead not guilty to three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Trump-nominated U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said she plans on calling potential jurors in groups of 50 until they're able to find 12 people who say they can be impartial when it comes to the president's son.

Additionally, Noreika said the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content