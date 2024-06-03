Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial underway

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jury selection began Monday in Delaware in the historic federal gun trial against Hunter Biden.

The son of President Joe Biden is accused of lying about being an active drug user on a government form to obtain a firearm.

He has plead not guilty to three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Trump-nominated U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said she plans on calling potential jurors in groups of 50 until they're able to find 12 people who say they can be impartial when it comes to the president's son.

Additionally, Noreika said the trial is expected to last two weeks.