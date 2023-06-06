President Biden welcomes Kansas City Chiefs to White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden hosted the 2023 Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs at the White House Monday.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles with a nail-biting 38-to-35 victory.

Biden was presented a custom jersey from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

In his remarks, President Biden said the team's unity is a great example to all Americans.

"That's the power of this team. The power of sports and I might add as the power of this country. So power to remind us who we are as Americans. We're the United States of America. And there's nothing nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. Like these guys behind," Biden expressed.

This marks the third time in franchise history that the Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champs.