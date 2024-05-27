National Grape Day and National Grape Popsicle Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - National Grape Day is celebrated Monday to embrace the sweet and juicy fruit.

Grapes are one of the oldest plants on Earth as early records indicate grapes were originally cultivated about 7,000 years ago for trading in western Asia, Cyprus, Egypt, and Iran.

As of now, there is nearly 10,000 known varieties of grapes from around the world with about 1,300 specific varieties found in vineyards to produce wine.

You can celebrate by including grapes into your meals, learning more about the health benefits, and even celebrating National Grape Popsicle Day, which is also Monday!