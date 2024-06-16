Evacuations underway as large brush fire burns near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A large brush fire is burning near Sacramento on Sunday, prompting evacuations.

The Excelsior Fire sparked just before noon and has already scorched more than 800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is threatening multiple homes and livestock in the area.

Fire crews are battling the flames with both ground and air resources. Authorities are urging residents in the path of the fire to leave immediately.

The fire is being fueled by gusty winds, extremely dry grass and low humidity.