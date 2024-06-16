Skip to Content
Breaking News

Evacuations underway as large brush fire burns near Sacramento

By ,
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:46 PM

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A large brush fire is burning near Sacramento on Sunday, prompting evacuations.

The Excelsior Fire sparked just before noon and has already scorched more than 800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is threatening multiple homes and livestock in the area.

Fire crews are battling the flames with both ground and air resources. Authorities are urging residents in the path of the fire to leave immediately.

The fire is being fueled by gusty winds, extremely dry grass and low humidity.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content