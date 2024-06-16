President Biden’s LA fundraiser raises $28 million

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden held a record-breaking fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The event featured a number of Hollywood celebrities, like George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and former President Barack Obama.

During the fundraiser, President Biden, along with former President Obama, sat down for a wide ranging conversation with moderator Jimmy Kimmel.

Wth some of the strongest remarks focused on the Supreme Court, Biden saying that the next president will likely get to nominate two new justices, a decision he warned is "one of the scariest parts" if his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, is elected.

The campaign says it raised $28 million at the fundraiser.