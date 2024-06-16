Los Angeles County firefighters battle brush fire

UPDATE (3:03 PM): The fire has grown to more than 12,000 acres.

The wind-driven flames are threatening numerous nearby buildings and forced officials to evacuate about 1,200 people.

Two commercial properties have already suffered heavy damage from the fire and air quality warnings have been issued across the region.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, the Town of Castaic was also placed on an "evacuation warning" due to expected high winds.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Evacuation orders were in place as crews worked to battle a fire in Gorman, California on Saturday.

According to Cal Fire, the third alarm brush fire was burning near the Southbound 5 Freeway and Gorman Road.

It was reported shortly before 2:00pm and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) said the fire grew to more than 3,600 acres.

LACoFD announced on X that structures were being threatened, and evacuation orders were in place for those near Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation and areas west of the McDonald's, in the area of Gorman School Road.

The blaze comes as the southland faces an increase in winds, creating challenging conditions for firefighters.

As of Sunday, LACoFD announced on X that the fire, called the Post Fire, has burned over 10,500 acres and is 2% contained.