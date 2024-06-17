RFK Jr. earns double-digit support in national polling

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has double-digit support in some national polling.

That's better than any third-party or Independent candidate at this stage since Ross Perot in 1996, and some voters share why they are in favor of Kennedy.

On a 17-acre tree farm in Saukville, Wisconsin, Dale Stenbroten rides around the land with hope that the 2024 election will bring monumental change.

Back in 2020, Stenbroten voted for Trump, but now, he says the former president sounds like a broken record.

"It's all about, 'The election was rigged' and 'The court system is rigged,'" Stenbroten explained.

This year, the wedding venue owner, who plans to eventually transform his property into a wellness retreat, is all in for Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Bobby’s the first candidate who I have actually felt good about...I think a lot of people are very frustrated with voting for the lesser of two evils," Stenbroten reasoned.

A self-described conservative Independent, Stenbroten shares Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism and learned of him through Kennedy's work with the anti-vaccine group, Children's Health Defense.

The 62-year-old typically votes for Republicans, but he’s attracted to Kennedy's anti-establishment message.

"Ending the foreign wars...The financial corruption within our government agencies and the fact that we can’t trust our government agencies to do their jobs because they’ve been hijacked by corporate interests," Stenbroten remarked.

Recent college grad Katie Zimmerman voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, but now she spends her Saturday mornings tabling at farmer's markets, like the one in Wauwatosa, for the Kennedy campaign.

"He’s coming to all voters and saying, 'If you vote for me, like you'll be able to afford to like, to buy a house' versus I haven’t necessarily heard Biden say things like that appeal to me," Zimmerman spoke.

Doug Denicola is a longtime Democrat who never thought he would find himself lobbying Trump supporters to switch to Kennedy.

Fed up with political polarization, Denicola thinks Kennedy can bring Americans together and isn't worried about him taking votes from Biden or Trump.

"A person like Bobby Kennedy, who is really has a message of unity, a message for all people, I think that's why he's gonna actually pull a lot of voters from both sides," Denicola shared.

Back on Stenbroten's farm, a shared desire for unity to address a deeply divided country.

"If we don't make some changes, and find somebody who has creative solutions, and somebody we can trust who wants to bring us together, we're gonna be in a world of hurt," Stenbroten argued.