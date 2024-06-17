Skip to Content
Suspect in California arrested for stabbing pregnant woman

today at 6:00 AM
SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old pregnant woman multiple times in San Diego.

The attack happened during broad daylight in a busy strip mall around 9:55am on Saturday.

Authorities have identified 27-year-old Cole Klemke as the suspect.

Klemke was taken into custody on Sunday. However, the suspect did not know the victim and his motive was unclear.

The victim is four-months pregnant and was slashed multiple times during the attack. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Klemke allegedly fled the scene after bystanders came to the victim's aid.

Detectives used several tips from community members to identify the man through photos released to the public.

Dillon Fuhrman

