Fire near I-8, authorites ask drivers to avoid the area

UPDATE (3:18 PM): Imperial County Fire says 30 acres of land has burned and that they, along with Cal Fire, on scene.

UPDATE (2:52 PM): According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), I-8 is now open.

The fire department says the fire started due to an RV fire on the side of the road. ICFD says the fire is about two miles long, along the westbound lanes, and has burned 26 acres.

While I-8 is open, it is heavy on traffic for both eastbound and westbound lanes.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There is a fire on In-Ko-Pah Road, near Interstate 8 (I-8), in El Centro on Sunday.

According to post on X, the fire started near the center divider, causing traffic to stop on the westbound lanes.

At the same time, the post said eastbound lanes have been shut down, with traffic being diverted onto Old 80.

The post further says emergency responders are on scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

