Arkansas governor declares national emergency for parts of the state

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Arkansas after deadly storms hit the state, resulting in multiple weather releated fatalities.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order authorizing $250,000 in aid to be used by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Officials confirmed eight fatalities after Sunday's storms impacted northern Arkansas.

Fire and EMS crews have been conducting search and rescue operations. Major structural damage could be seen in Benton County and more than 70,000 people were without power.

Governor sanders told reporters that she has been in "regular coordination" with the federal administration, and she says that the state's recovery will not be a short process.