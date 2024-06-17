AWC joins Aspen-AASCU Transfer Student Success Intensive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) has announced that they were selected by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) and American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) to join the Transfer Student Success Intensive.

In a press release, AWC, along with Northern Arizona University (NAU) and other campuses across the country, represented "a total enrollment of over 1.3 million undergraduate students from across the U.S."

AWC says the Intensive, which is funded by Ascendium Education Philanthropy, "is a one-year initiative of monthly sessions designed to support partnerships between community colleges and AASCU members in advancing the practices and policies associated with enhanced equitable transfer student success."

"This selection to participate in the Aspen-AASCU Transfer Student Success Intensive is a testament to Arizona Western College's commitment to student empowerment and academic equity. We are honored to stand among esteemed institutions in this national initiative to drive meaningful change and ensure every student thrives in their educational journey." Cristina Gonzales, Associate Dean of Advisement and Student Success and AWC Project Manager for Aspen Transfer Intensive Cohort

To see which campuses across the country participated in the Intensive, read the press release below.