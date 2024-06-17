FBI director announces new assistant director for Los Angeles Field Office

(KYMA, KECY) - Christopher Wray, Director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has named Akil Davis as the assistant director of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

In a press release, Davis joined the FBI in 2005 as a special agent after serving as a police officer for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona.

The FBI says Davis had previously served in the Los Angeles Field Office several times, where he investigated "violent crime, organized crime, and narcotics trafficking and was a member of the Los Angeles Field Office's SWAT team."

Over a decade later, the FBI says Davis was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the LA Field Office in 2019, where he was responsible for investigating "violent crimes, crimes against children, human trafficking, violent gangs, and organized crimes programs."

In 2022, Davis was named special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Office, according to the FBI.

To learn more about Davis, click here.