Clergy sex abuse victims react to Catholic Diocese of San Diego filing for bankruptcy

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Clergy sex abuse victims, along with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), are holding a press conference Monday ahead of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the victims are criticizing Bishop McElroy's move to file for bankruptcy to "keep clergy sex abuse secrets secret and prevent abuse survivors from having their day in court" as well as urge him to give victims more time to come forward "and not push for a tight deadline."

The press release says the victims will also call for Catholics to "pressure top Catholic officials to 'stop playing legal hardball' and fighting victims, witnesses, and whistleblowers to step forward and report known and suspected clergy sex crimes and cover-ups."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.