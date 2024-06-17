Riverside Fire: Third human-caused fire

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Tonto National Forest says the Riverside Fire is now the third human-caused fire in the area so far this year. The other two were the Wildcat and Horse Fire.

Crews are still working on putting out hotspots, so Barlett Lake is closed, with people on the lake and recreation areas still being evacuated. Roads are closed around the area.

Fire officials say the fire started at the riverside campground, which is just south of Bartlett Lake.

Sources say people were at the campground, but everyone was evacuated safely.

Crews are attacking this fire from the sky with choppers and super scoopers dumping water on the flames. There are at least three hotshot crews on the ground.

One family that just got to the campground said they had no idea the lake had been closed off.

"We all went to church...and it had in mind that we were gonna go have a Lake Day out in at Lake Barlett. And we're driving up here and we see that the, there's entire street is closed. We have no idea there was a fire going on," said one family member.

The Tonto National Forest spokesperson said the wind made the response harder for them, and there was also a lot of dry brush in the campground that's been growing since it last burned more than two decades ago.