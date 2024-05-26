Memorial Day weekend events occurring across the country

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several events took place in honor of Memorial Day this weekend as severe storms are forecast to sweep across the eastern half of the country.

In Los Angeles, this is a celebratory weekend for troops across all military branches. Fleet Week takes over the Port of Los Angeles, with the event expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors. Out on display, everything from military equipment and tactical vehicles to helicopters, and this year's main attraction: The USS Carl Vinson, the first aircraft carrier to visit LA in 13 years.

In Wisconsin, nearly 6,000 headstones line a street in Madison, representing American troops who have died serving our country. This is the way the Madison chapter of "Veterans for Peace" have been honoring veterans for the last 17 years.

In Colorado, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Air Force Academy and placed flags on more than 1,500 graves. As one volunteer said, "They're fallen heroes and did all this just to protect us. It's the least we can do."

In San Diego, for many, this is a weekend to go to the beach and enjoy family and friends. It's the unofficial kick-off to summer: A time to get away, rest and take it easy.