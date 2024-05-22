Los Angeles Fleet Week underway, Mayor Karen Bass holds press conference

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is holding a press conference Wednesday as Fleet Week in LA gets underway.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, Bass is joined by Los Angeles and U.S. Military personnels to kick off LA Fleet Week.

At the same time, New York's Fleet Week is also underway, with their annual "Parade of Ships" kicking off the event.

To learn more about this year's Fleet Week