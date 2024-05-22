Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles Fleet Week underway, Mayor Karen Bass holds press conference

By ,
today at 12:43 PM
Published 12:57 PM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is holding a press conference Wednesday as Fleet Week in LA gets underway.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, Bass is joined by Los Angeles and U.S. Military personnels to kick off LA Fleet Week.

At the same time, New York's Fleet Week is also underway, with their annual "Parade of Ships" kicking off the event.

To learn more about this year's Fleet Week, click here, and to watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content