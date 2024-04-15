“Rust” armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The armorer of the movie "Rust" was sentenced to the maximum penalty for her role in a fatal shooting on the set.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will spend 18 months in prison. Last month, a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, were shot by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal in 2021.

Gutierrez-Reed was emotional during Monday's sentencing hearing as she addressed the court asking for probation.

"First and foremost, my heart aches for the Hutchins family and friends and colleagues as well. as it has since the day this tragedy occurred. Halina has always been and always will be an inspiration to me. My heart goes out to the film industry for the devastating pain that this tragedy caused. And the old wounds that have been reopened. Your Honor, When I took on Rust, I was young and I was naive. But I took my job as seriously as I knew how to despite not having proper time, resources and staffing, when things got tough I just did my best to handle it. The jury has found me in part at fault for this god awful tragedy. But that doesn't make me a monster that makes me human." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, "Rust" armorer

The judge referenced Gutierrez-Reed's lack of remorse ahead of handing down the sentence.

Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, is set to stand trial in July.