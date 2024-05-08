Sixth and final Baltimore bridge victim recovered

BALTIMORE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A sixth victim was recovered Tuesday from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Officials said Unified Command Salvage Teams located the victim and notified Maryland State Police.

Investigators identified the victim as the sixth construction worker presumed killed in the collapse, José Mynor López.

The Dali container ship crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge shortly before 1:30am Eastern on March 26, causing the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River.

Crews rescued two people, but six members of a construction crew working on the bridge were unable to get to safety.

The other victims were Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernández, Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the collapse.